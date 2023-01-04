WATCH: Gate of railway crossing left wide open as train passes Diva-Vasai rail line; gateman found sleeping in cabin |

Mumbai: A lot of train accidents involving passengers have come up in recent times in the city. A shocking video has come up showing the negligence of a gateman at the railway crossing near Mothagaon at late night on Tuesday. Fortunately no one was injured.

@Central_Railway @RailMinIndia dangerous situation at Diva-Vasai Gate NO1 railway crossing at Mothagaon night 2am railway authority should take strict action. pic.twitter.com/CkYVQiT8ce — Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre (@Dipesh99Mhatre) January 4, 2023

Video shared by Dipesh Mhatre, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena worker

In the video (made by a citizen) shared by Dipesh Mhatre, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena worker on his Twitter, one can see a train approaching the railway crossing. The rail crossing gate is seen wide open, leaving any one who is trying to cross the track's life at risk.

The citizen recording video when reached the cabin to alert the gateman (guard), he found that he was asleep during his duty hours. The guard is seen opening the door all with a sleepy face.

Strict action demanded by Mhatre

After the incident, Mhatre took the video on his Twitter and it went viral widely. He also requested the railway administration through his tweet to take action regarding the negligence of the concerned railway employee.

No casualties were reported

The rail crossing is built on a rail line going to Dugargaon to cross from Dombivali East to Dombivali West. The incident could have taken a tragic turn but fortunately there were no casualties.

