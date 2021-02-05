Watch: Fire breaks out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd, firefighting underway

Mumbai: A level 3 fire broke out at a congested locality in Mankhurd market. The incident took place around 2:45 pm on Friday. Local residents stated that the fire spread originated in a nearby scrapyard and spread steadily within minutes soon after it broke out. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has pressed 13 fire engines into service along with 11 jumbo water tankers.
Water filling points of Chheda Nagar, Deonar Abattoir and Ghatkopar Yard have been activated by the BMC.
"The fire originated at a scrap yard and it soon intensified due to the presence of flammable materials and chemicals around," said an official.
"Several houses got gutted in the fire so far, as the place is near an industrial hub where a number of illegal firms dump chemicals illegally," said local activist Bilal Khan.
No injuries have been reported so far and fire fighting operation is presently underway.