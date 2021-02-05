Watch: Fire breaks out at a scrapyard in Mankhurd, firefighting underway

Mumbai: A level 3 fire broke out at a congested locality in Mankhurd market. The incident took place around 2:45 pm on Friday. Local residents stated that the fire spread originated in a nearby scrapyard and spread steadily within minutes soon after it broke out. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has pressed 13 fire engines into service along with 11 jumbo water tankers.

Water filling points of Chheda Nagar, Deonar Abattoir and Ghatkopar Yard have been activated by the BMC.