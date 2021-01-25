Watch: Farmers marching from Azad Maidan to Raj Bhavan stopped at Metro Cinema

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra have come to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws.

The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit on Sunday said the protesters will later march to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to Governor B S Koshyari over their various demands.

Police have made tight security arrangements at the venue of a farmers' rally here and protesters are not allowed to march from south Mumbai to the Raj Bhavan, a senior police official said on Monday.

Now, the farmers marching towards Raj Bhavan have been stopped near Metro Cinema.