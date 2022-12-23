e-Paper Get App
Watch| 'Even Bill Clinton asked who's Eknath Shinde? How much he works? When does he sleep?': Maha CM's video viral

Shinde had earlier claimed that 33 countries around the world had taken notice of his rebellion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from video of CM Eknath Shinde's address at an event in Nagpur on Wednesday. | Facebook/Ekanath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a revolt in Shiv Sena and took away 40 party MLAs with him to form a separate faction and subsequently, a government with BJP. Shinde had earlier claimed that 33 countries around the world had taken notice of his rebellion. Now, the Chief of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has made another astonishing claim.

Bill Clinton asked who's Eknath Shinde?: Shinde

Eknath Shinde, while speaking at a special program called Mahasattanar in Nagpur, said, "A man came to me a month ago. He lives with Bill Clinton. He is Indian, but he lives with them. One of his relatives went there. Bill Clinton asked him, who is Eknath Shinde, who is he, how much he works, when does he eat, when does he sleep?"

Did not rebel for the post of CM: Shinde

Eknath Shinde further said, "Even today, journalist friends ask eagerly, but not everything can be told. Some people thought we were finished, but it is not so. We did not take this decision for the post of Chief Minister. I never act out of revenge. No. I don't have any attitude, I don't have any such mentality."

Watch the video here:

Shinde had split the Shiv Sena last year

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in the MVA government, Eknath Shinde, had led a rebellion against his leader and then CM Uddhav Thackeray in June 2021. Shinde's rebellion led to the fall of MVV government in Maharashtra and Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from the CM post. Eknath Shinde became newsmaker across the country as he played a crucial role in the change of power in the richest state of the country. He then joined hands with the BJP and formed a government. He became the Chief Minister, while Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. Since then, his popularity has risen in Maharashtra and across the country.

