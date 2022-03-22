Watch: Dhananjay Munde had two marriages, should have disclosed in election affidavit, says Maharashtra BJP prez Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has claimed that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had two marriages and that should have been disclosed in his election affidavit.

"Dhananjay Munde has openly admitted that he has an affair with Karuna Sharma and that he has children with him, so he should have disclosed in his election affidavit that there were two marriages," Patil said.

Karuna Sharma who claims to be the second wife of Munde was earlier arrested for hurling castesit slurs at a woman.

She had announced a press conference at Parli in the district on September 5, stating that she was going to expose alleged misdeeds of Dhananjay Munde, an NCP leader.

When Sharma reached the venue of the press conference, she ran into a group of women protesters.

It was alleged that there was a heated argument during which she hurled casteist abuse.

