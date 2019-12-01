Watch: Devendra Fadnavis' 'I will come back' shayari sparks humour in Maha assembly

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and new Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' famous pre-election prediction "Mee punha yaeen, Mee punha yaeen, Mee punha yaeen (I will return!)" sparked off some fizzy humour in the special session of the assembly, leaving members on both the treasury and opposition benches in splits.

In his speech, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took friendly jibes at Fadnavis, now sitting in the opposition benches, and said: "I have never proclaimed that 'Mee ithe yaeen' (I will come here), but by fateful circumstance, I have come here (as the CM)."

He added that he was truly fortunate, as "those who were our friends once are now in the opposition and those who were our foes are now our allies".