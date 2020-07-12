Watch: ‘Cheating’ husband caught by wife on Peddar road leads to traffic in South Mumbai, video goes viral

Mumbai Mirror columnist Namrata Zakaria has refuted a WhatsApp rumour claiming that she was having an affair with Nevin Aggarwal, director of Lasons India Pvt Ltd.
Zakaria shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp forward and wrote, Unlike the @MumbaiMirror Diarist, no else is bothered about verifying facts. Sorry people it wasn't me in the car. And lovely as they may be, I don't the said couple.”
The message that has been doing rounds across chat groups, claimed that Nevin was driving down Peddar road in South Mumbai. He was in a Black Range Rover, with Namrata, while his wife Uma was in a white Creta.
A video has also gone viral showing the encounter between the husband and wife, and how it led to a traffic jam on Peddar road.
While Zakaria has put the rumours to rest stating she wasn’t in the car, there is no statement from the Aggarwals yet.
