WATCH: Car En Route To Mumbai From Pune Catches Fire; No Casualties Reported | Screengrab

Pune: A major fire broke out in a four-wheeler vehicle while it was travelling towards Mumbai on the morning of July 15. The incident took place on a bridge near Punawale. The incident happened at around 8.40 am on Saturday. All four occupants of the vehicle managed to escape safely, and there were no reported casualties.

The Thergaon fire department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) received information about the vehicle fire. Responding swiftly, the fire department reached the scene and successfully extinguished the flames.

Visuals of the scene have been going viral on social media wherein the car could be seen going up in flames while the passers-by crowded near the spot.

Flames cause no damage

Fortunately, the fire did not cause any damage to other vehicles, the road, or nearby structures, including streetlights. To ensure a smooth firefighting operation, traffic on the bridge was temporarily halted. However, normalcy has now been restored, and the situation is under control.



The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities will conduct investigations to determine the factors that led to this incident.



