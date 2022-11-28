e-Paper Get App
WATCH: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane attacks Sushma Andhere for past statements on Balasaheb Thackeray; questions her loyalty

Nitesh Rane has released a video on his Twitter account in which Andhare is seen criticising Balasaheb Thackeray and making fun of him.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | ANI
Recalling Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare's statement in the past criticising the late party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane questioned her loyalty.

Andhare has recently joined Shiv Sena. Rane has released a video on his Twitter account in which Andhare is seen criticising Balasaheb Thackeray and making fun of him. He has also tweeted her recent entry into Shiv Sena by tying a Shiv Bandhan-loyalty thread.

Rane questions Andhere's loyalty on his Twitter

Questioning Andhare's loyalty, Rane said its all for the politics. " Despite making mockery of Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, how can one become Sena supporter? It is all for the power. You tell me who turned against Balasaheb?" the BJP leader said.

Nitesh Rane has remained vocal against Shiv Sena ahead of BMC polls. He has been alleging the party for corruption and misconduct in the civic body. Andhare has emerged as a Spokesperson in Shiv Sena after her fiery speeches went viral on social media. She has also attracted flake for switching sides in politics so quickly.

article-image

