WATCH: Birthday Boy's Face Catches Fire While Cutting Cake In Maharashtra's Wardha District

A horrifying event took place in Maharashtra’s Wardha during a birthday celebration on Sunday night. The birthday boy, Hrithik Wankhede suffered a distressing situation when his face caught fire while cutting the cake.

This incident occurred at Sindhi Meghe in Wardha, and the visual of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows that during the cake-cutting ceremony, a spray aimed at Hrithik's face coincided with a spark from a nearby lighter, resulting in the sudden ignition of fire. As a result, Hrithik sustained minor injuries near his ear and nose.

According to news reports, the birthday boy was immediately rushed to the district hospital for medical attention. The boy’s condition is said to be normal now.