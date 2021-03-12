BEST bus catches fire in Mumbai's Bhandup, no casualty reported

Mumbai: A conventional single decker bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire on Friday evening at Bhandup in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

The incident took place at route number 605 at around 6:05 pm on Friday, near Gandhav Naka. According to BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade, the driver of the bus first saw sparks of fire from the radiator of the engine.

"The driver immediately vacated the bus and with help of passengers and pedestrians the driver and conductors were able to extinguish the fire," Varade told FPJ.

No casualty was reported from the incident and the bus was towed to nearby Vikhroli depot.

According to BEST control room, a short circuit in the electric box of the bus led to the fire incident.