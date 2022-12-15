Bank of Baroda female employee assaults customer in Mumbai's Charkop branch; watch video

Bank of Baroda female employee assaults customer in Mumbai's Charkop branch |

Mumbai: Customers complaining about bank employees being ignorant is seen in many instances. Similarly in a video that is going viral on the internet, an employee of Bank of Baroda Charkop branch in Kandivali is seen misbehaving, being ignorant and eventually assaulting a customer who was trying to record her rude behaviour on camera after asking help from her.

The video was posted on a Twitter handle saying, "Rude behaviour of Bank of Baroda (Charkop Mumbai) staff who even assaulted customer. Staff can be seen misbehaving n ignoring customer who repeatedly ask for attention. Mumbai Police as usual not supporting the complainant."

Rude behaviour of @bankofbaroda (Charkop Mumbai) staff who even assaulted customer. Staff can be seen misbehaving n ignoring customer who repeatedly ask for attention. @MumbaiPolice as usual not supporting the complainant @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman

1/2 pic.twitter.com/itrbfYT4k4 — ~ हाडकुळा टायगर ~ (@HadkulaTiger1) December 15, 2022

Upon finding for details, it is found that tha matter is two months old. Arpita Shah, a resident of Kandivali West had visited the Charkop branch on October 18 when the incident took place. According to her post shared on October 19 on her Facebook account sharing the detailed scenario of the incident, her mother visited the branch for collecting an updated passbook. When she returned home, her daughter Arpita found out that the transactions printed in passbook were different and belonged to someone else's account.

She then visited the branch with her mother to bring the matter to the staff's attention. She met the branch manager, Ajit who directed her to the joint manager as he was busy with work. After consulting with joint manager Elizabeth about the matter, Arpita received rude replies stating it is the machine's fault and not the staff's fault.

Arpita informed her that the staff pasted a barcode on the passbook which then followed an ignorant behaviour from the joint manager. She then started recording her behaviour on the phone.

According to the visuals, the complainant is seen facing ignorant behaviour after asking how to find a solution for her issue. She is seen repeatedly asking Elizabeth about how is it the machine's issue and what to do about it? Later in frustration the complainant asks her what is she gatting paid for? For showing such attitude?

A security personnel approaches the complainant and opposed her recording saying it's not allowed. However after realising that things are being recorded, Elizabeth assaulted Arpita and threw her phone away leaving nail marks on her hands.

Soon the police was called and both were taken to the police station. Even after reaching the police station, Elizabeth refused to apologize and also to pay for Arpita's phone's damages. An FIR was filed against her by the victim in this case.