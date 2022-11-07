e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Banganga Maha Aarti held in Mumbai after a gap of two years

The aarti is done on Kartik Purnima Day. Kartik Purnima is also known as Deepak Purnima as it is the first full moon day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 07:13 PM IST
WATCH: Banganga Maha Aarti held after a gap of two years
The Maha aarti at Banganga started again after a gap of two years in Mumbai. Banganga is one of the few freshwater tanks in the city. As part of the aarti, over 1,000 diyas were lit.

The aarti is done on Kartik Purnima Day. Kartik Purnima is also known as Deepak Purnima as it is the first full moon day. The Kartik month starts from Balipratipada and the month is considered auspicious. Many people attend the Maha aarti.

“In Varanasi there is Ganga Puja and Maha aarti, so we thought why not have it here as well. We were having it regularly every year, except for the last two years,” said Shahsank Gulgule, honorary secretary and holding trustee of the GSB Temple Trust which has been organising Maha aartis at Banganga since 2014.

According to Legend, Lord Ram and Lakshman travelled to this place. After an arrow was shot by Lord Ram, a subsidiary of the Ganga river emerged from the place where the arrow struck.

