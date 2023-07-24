WATCH: Aurangabad Activist Exposes Wheelchair-Bound Beggar Of Acting Lame

Twitter

In a video going viral on social media, a social activist in Maharashtra's Aurangabad can be seen exposing a beggar who had conned people by acting lame and had availed wheelchair services for himself.

In the video posted on Twitter, the social activist can be heard saying, "Take a look at this man, he is fine and can walk properly. He was just bluffing everyone about him being lame. I request everyone to help those who are genuinely in need and be aware of such liars. I had employed a person and was paying him ₹500 monthly to look after him and pull his wheelchair."

The man then asks the beggar for how long he managed to bluff people and where does he live. The social activist claims that this is not an one-off incident as there is an entire racket that is working in the city with such people who pretend to be physically handicapped.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Watch video: Mumbai police head constable wins heart as he lends hand to handicapped man

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)