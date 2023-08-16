Watch: Attack on Leather Worker's Leader Sparks Half-Naked Protest in Thane | FPJ

Thane: The Gatai Leather Workers Association has warned of a half-naked protest in front of the Naupada Police Station to protest against the non-arrest of the individuals involved in the attack of their leader Raju Chavan.

Chavan was attacked by a group of goons in the Gaodevi area of Thane on August 5 after he opposed the extortion amount demanded by them.

Santosh Ahire, the vice president of Gatai Charamkar Samaj Kamgar Sanghthana, said, "Raju Shravan Chavan, a leather industry leader and regional vice president of the People's Republican Party, has been working in the social sector."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leader Raju Shravan Chavan Attacked by Extortionists

He has been working for the welfare of the leather workers' community and owns a slipper shop in the Gaodevi Market area. On August 5, while he was at his shop, a group of regular extortionists named Baba Shaikh Bhai, Shashi Bhai, Vinyabhai alias Kalya, and their six accomplices came to his shop and demanded a ransom of ₹5,000 from Raju Chavan.

Extortionists Enraged by Chavan's Protest

Chavan opposed this demand, questioning why they should pay when they were already earning through hard work. Enraged by his response, the aforementioned individuals beat up Raju Chavan. During the assault, Baba Bhai and his accomplices prohibited leather workers from conducting business in the area. They also used casteist and obscene language, and threatened to burn down the shops. Despite filing a case, no arrests have been made. In response, Gatai Charmkar Samaj Kamgar Sanghatna has announced plans to stage a half-naked protest in front of Naupada Police Station on Thursday, August 17th.

Meanwhile, the organization's general secretary, Hiraman Ahire, has also warned that hundreds of leather workers will participate in the protest and will not leave the area until the accused individuals are arrested.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)