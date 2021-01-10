Watch: Alert RPF personnel, civilian rescue woman from being run over by train at Thane railway station

After seeing the woman slip, the two RPF personnel, Police sub-inspector Nitin Patil and Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh, and a civilian rushed and pulled the woman out from the gap between the train and the station.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. A similar incident took place in Kalyan on Friday, where an RPF constable saved a couple from falling off a running train.

The incident was caught on camera and shared by Central Railway. The incident took place at a railway station in Maharashtra's Kalyan, when a senior citizen and his wife were trying to board a running train. An RPF constable, who was on duty at the time, pushed the couple inside the train as soon as he noticed that the elderly couple might slip and get crushed under the running train.