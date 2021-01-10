Watch: Alert RPF personnel, civilian rescue woman from being run over by train at Thane railway station

Two alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian averted a major tragedy at Thane railway station. They collectively saved a woman from getting crushed under a running train on Saturday.
The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video was shared by the news agency ANI. According to reports, the incident took place around 10.42 am on Saturday when the woman, Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj, slipped in between the platform while getting off the running Mahanagari Express in Thane.
After seeing the woman slip, the two RPF personnel, Police sub-inspector Nitin Patil and Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh, and a civilian rushed and pulled the woman out from the gap between the train and the station.
This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. A similar incident took place in Kalyan on Friday, where an RPF constable saved a couple from falling off a running train.
The incident was caught on camera and shared by Central Railway. The incident took place at a railway station in Maharashtra's Kalyan, when a senior citizen and his wife were trying to board a running train. An RPF constable, who was on duty at the time, pushed the couple inside the train as soon as he noticed that the elderly couple might slip and get crushed under the running train.
On December 28, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had lauded Maharashtra security force personnel, Lata Bansode, for risking her life to ensure the safety of a railway passenger.
Sharing a video in which a man can be seen falling on the tracks after a dizzy spell, Deshmukh highlighted how Bansode, disregarding her own safety, rushed to rescue the man. Bansode jumped on the tracks and brought him to safety with the help of other commuters before an upcoming local train could arrive. The incident occurred at Grant Road Station, Mumbai.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh praised Lata Bansode for her timely intervention. “The timely action taken by MH security force female officer Lata Bansode along with the help of civilians saved the life of a man from being crushed under a train who fell on the railway track due to dizziness at Grant Road railway station. The bravery shown by them is laudable,” Deshmukh tweeted.
