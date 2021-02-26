Watch: Alert RPF personnel averts suicide attempt at Mumbai’s Virar station

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel averted a suicide attempt at Virar station in Mumbai.
The incident took place on Wednesday and was caught on CCTV camera. The video of the incident which was shared by Western Railway, shows a man walking towards a railway track, spreading a sheet, and lying down on it.
After seeing the man lying on the railway track, an alert railway police officer, Praveen, ran to save the man. The RPF officer, with the help of some civilians, rescued the man before he was run over by the approaching train.
According to Western Railway, the 32-year-old man was disturbed due to the demise of his mother and hence sought to take his own life.
While sharing the video of the incident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the efforts of the railway security officers.
