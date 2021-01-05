Watch: Alert Mumbai cop comes to man's rescue who slipped while boarding a moving train

In a shocking incident, a young man slipped under the train while trying to board a moving local train at Dahisar Railway Station in Mumbai, and was saved in nick of time thanks to quick-thinking of a Mumbai police personnel on duty.
The incident was caught on camera. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police uploaded the video and wrote, "Your Safety Is In Good Hands! PC Yogesh Hiremath was at Dahisar Railway Station when a young man almost fell in the platform gap while trying to board a moving train. The alert officer managed to pull him out before anything untoward happened. #MumbaiFirst."
This is the second such rescue by Mumbai Police in recent times. A Mumbai policeman on Friday saved a 60-year-old man from getting crushed under a train and then slapped him for his stupidity. The whole sequence of events was caught on camera.
In the video, one can see a man getting stuck at the railway track while going back on the platform. As his shoe falls off, instead of prioritizing his life, he can be seen rushing to pick up his shoe.
Meanwhile, a police constable who was present there during the incident saved his life by helping him climb the platform in time. Although the policeman saved his life, he gave the man a tight slap on his face for his idiotic behaviour.