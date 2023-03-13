WATCH: 5-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ahmednagar; Pune NDRF teams reach spot | ANI

In a stark reminder of the dangers of uncovered borewells which can pose a significant threat to the safety of young children, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Ahmednagar today.

The incident took place in Kopardi village of Karjat taluka. As per ANI, the borewell is reported to be about 15 feet deep.

Meanwhile, five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Pune reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

5 𝐲𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 #𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐭 𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐤𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢, 𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐬𝐢𝐥 𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐣𝐚𝐭, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 #Ahmednagar at a depth of about 15 feet approx.



