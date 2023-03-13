 WATCH: 5-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ahmednagar; Pune NDRF teams reach spot
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 5-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ahmednagar; Pune NDRF teams reach spot | ANI

In a stark reminder of the dangers of uncovered borewells which can pose a significant threat to the safety of young children, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Ahmednagar today.

The incident took place in Kopardi village of Karjat taluka. As per ANI, the borewell is reported to be about 15 feet deep.

Meanwhile, five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Pune reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

