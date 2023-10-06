Was Fire Tragedy In The Making? | X

Mumbai: The residents of the Samarth Shrushti – which is located next to the ill-fated Jay Bhavani building – said they had previously complained about the heaps of clothes due to which the blaze intensified. Around 13-year-old, Jay Bhavani is a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building while Samarth Shrushti is the saleable component. While the former had access to both the entrances, the latter used only one.

Residents recall horror

“In the SRA building, the first three floors were occupied by people of the Vagari community, which ran a cloth and utensil business. They stored bundles of clothes on the ground floor. Our building's society had previously reported this to the BMC, but no action was taken,” said Megha Chitnis, a Samarth Shrushti resident. Building President Sudhakar Pujari said that the committee had also filed complaints against the Jay Bhavani inhabitants with the civic body for dumping garbage from upper floors and storing items on the ground floor. It was also alleged that they used to burn garbage, filling the ground floor with smoke.

Around 60 families resided in Jay Bhavani which was the A wing, while 35 families lived in Samarth Shrushti – B wing. No injuries were reported from the latter structure, but several vehicles belonging to the Samarth Shrushti residents were gutted.

Recalling her horrific experience of trying to escape the blaze, Chitnis said, “At 3am, a watchman alerted me that the building was on fire. When I opened the door, there was thick smoke, making it nearly impossible to see anything. My family and I managed to reach the lobby, which wasvery hot. My husband and I were among the last to escape. Our car was gutted.”

No first information report (FIR) has been filed yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “The police have registered an accidental death report. An FIR can be lodged following the findings of a fire audit.”

