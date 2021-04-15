'Was not allowed to see our baby even once': Mumbai couple Shareeq and Oniba Qureshi express ordeal over being convicted in Qatar

Mumbai: Happiness knew no bounds for the Nagpada-based couple Shareeq and Oniba Qureshi when their flight touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Terminus in Mumbai early on Thursday morning after spending 21 months in a prison in Qatar on charges of trafficking 4.1 kilograms of hashish which was planted by Shareeq’s paternal aunt. And tears of happiness flowed when they were once again united with their family members.

But what Shareeq and Oniba went through will remain etched to their memories for life. “It felt like life had ended for us when the court pronounced the ten-year jail term for us,” said Shareeq recalling the day the judgement was pronounced. The law in Qatar for carrying drugs are stringent, and all pleas of being innocent fell on deaf ears, said Shareeq.

“They were just not willing to listen to anything that we said. And then the authorities in Qatar separated us, and put is two separate prison,” said Shareeq. But what breaks down Shareeq still is the fact that he could not see his new born baby for eight months. "On February 26, 2020, my daughter Aayat was born inside a jail in Qatar but despite my repeated pleas, I was not allowed to see her even once. It was only after eight months of struggle that I got to see her and take her in my arms. I still cry remembering that moment," said Shareeq who choked remembering the moment.