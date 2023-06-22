 Wari Pilgrims To Get Insurance cover From State, CM Says
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWari Pilgrims To Get Insurance cover From State, CM Says

Wari Pilgrims To Get Insurance cover From State, CM Says

Every year thousands of pilgrims walk hundreds of kilometres from their respective villages to Pandharpur, in Solapur district, to participate in the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at the Vitthal temple there.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | FPJ

In a major relief to millions of Warkari pilgrims, the state government on Wednesday announced that they would henceforth be provided insurance coverage. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the ‘Vitthal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra Yojana’ will provide cover for the warkari who participate in Pandharpur’s Ashadhi Wari.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CM Announces Insurance For 'warkaris' In Case Of Death, Disability, Sickness
article-image

Insurance coverage for 30 days

Every year thousands of pilgrims walk hundreds of kilometres from their respective villages to Pandharpur, in Solapur district, to participate in the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at the Vitthal temple there. The insurance cover will be for 30 days of the month, a senior CMO official said after the announcement.

Under the scheme, in case of the unfortunate death of any warkari, his family will be given an ex gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh. Rs 1 lakh will be given in case of permanent disability or disability due to an accident. Rs 50,000 will be given in case of partial disability and up to Rs 35,000 for medical treatment in case of illness.

A GR has been issued in this regard and this scheme will be implemented through the relief and rehabilitation department, the official said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: In A Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray, MLC Manisha Kayande Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Diesel Mafia Makes Comeback; Police Refuse To File FIR

FPJ Exclusive: Diesel Mafia Makes Comeback; Police Refuse To File FIR

Mumbai Crime: Gang of Four Held for Scamming People Inside ATMs

Mumbai Crime: Gang of Four Held for Scamming People Inside ATMs

Bombay HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Developer Avarsekar

Bombay HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Developer Avarsekar

Mumbai Court: Underage Sexual Assault Can't Be Tried As Adult

Mumbai Court: Underage Sexual Assault Can't Be Tried As Adult

Eid Al Adha (Bakri Eid) to be Celebrated on June 29, Moon Sighted Confirms Date

Eid Al Adha (Bakri Eid) to be Celebrated on June 29, Moon Sighted Confirms Date