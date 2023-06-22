Wari Pilgrims To Get Insurance cover From State, CM Says

CM Eknath Shinde | FPJ

In a major relief to millions of Warkari pilgrims, the state government on Wednesday announced that they would henceforth be provided insurance coverage. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the ‘Vitthal Rukmini Warkari Bima Chhatra Yojana’ will provide cover for the warkari who participate in Pandharpur’s Ashadhi Wari.

Insurance coverage for 30 days

Every year thousands of pilgrims walk hundreds of kilometres from their respective villages to Pandharpur, in Solapur district, to participate in the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at the Vitthal temple there. The insurance cover will be for 30 days of the month, a senior CMO official said after the announcement.

Under the scheme, in case of the unfortunate death of any warkari, his family will be given an ex gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh. Rs 1 lakh will be given in case of permanent disability or disability due to an accident. Rs 50,000 will be given in case of partial disability and up to Rs 35,000 for medical treatment in case of illness.

A GR has been issued in this regard and this scheme will be implemented through the relief and rehabilitation department, the official said.