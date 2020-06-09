Wards that saw spike in cases, now flatten the curve

Mumbai: Three wards in Mumbai – R South (Kandivali, Charkop), R North (Dahisar), P North (Malad West) – have a recovery rate of Covid-19 cases lower than 20 per cent. As against the trend in the remaining 21 wards in the city, these three wards have recorded a growth rate of more than 5 per cent of Covid-19 cases.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that wards that saw a spike in positive cases during the initial days of the outbreak have been able to flatten the Covid-19 curve, while wards that reported cases later continue to record steep infection curves and higher growth rate than rest of the areas across Mumbai.

P North (Malad West), R North (Dahisar) and R South (Kandivali, Charkop) wards have registered growth rate of 6.4%, 5.3% and 5.6% respectively. Meanwhile, wards that top the list of most number for cases like G North (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim) E (Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada) and L (Kurla, Sakinaka) have registered a growth rate of 1.7%, 1.6% and 2.2% respectively in last seven days. Meanwhile, Mumbai's daily average growth rate stands at 3.05%.

"The wards comprising Malad, Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali have seen a spike only in the last 20 days. “Until last month there were very few cases. Cases have increased in the last 15-20 days, especially in slums. It will take time for the fresh lot of cases to recover and get discharged,” said a senior BMC official.

While P (North) ward – Malad (W) has 2207 cases, R (south) - Kandivali, Charkop has 1421 cases. Meanwhile, R North and R central comprising of Dahisar and Borivali belt have recorded 627 and 1184 cases respectively as on June 7.

BMC ward wise data as on June 7 has shown that 21 out of total 24 civic administrative wards have 1000-plus cases. The three wards that have less than 100 cases include R (North) ward with 627 cases, B ward (Masjid Bunder, Mohd. Ali Road, Dongri and Bhendi Bazar) with 629 cases and C ward (Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi, Pydhonie, Mumbadevi, Bhuleshwar) with 569 cases.