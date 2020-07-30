Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward officers to check if ‘all is well’ with discharged patients

With a majority of discharged Covid patients complaining of weakness and fatigue, the BMC has now decided that its ward officers will keep a tab on the health of persons who have recovered. However, health experts said BMC should come with a post-discharge rehab protocol for recovered patients.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said earlier their medical health officers were doing follow-up of the recovered patients, but now they have strictly directed all the ward officers to do so and report about it to the BMC. “The ward room which has been set up at ward level has been directed to make a call every alternate day to the recovered Covid patients and follow up their health. If any patient shows symptoms again or has fever, they will be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital,” he said.

The component of fatigue associated with Covid-19 is not like other viral ailments, as even those with mild disease suffer from long-lasting body aches and crushing weakness. The oxygen imbalance due to compromised lung function is mainly to be blamed for this exhaustion.

Recently, BMC undertook various activities like yoga at Covid Care Centres, where patients with mild symptoms were admitted. The emphasis was on breathing exercises and yoga. Experts suggest there should be a post-rehab programme which will include a wide range of exercises such as chest manipulation techniques, inspiratory muscle stimulation, thoracic expansion exercises, diaphragmatic and segmental breathing, positioning for proper lung ventilation and hourly use of an incentive spirometer among other things.

“Months after the pandemic began, it’s clear that Covid-19 wreaks havoc in the lungs of moderate to critically ill patients due to which they develop weakness, breathlessness and fatigue. Moreover, after recovery the lungs forget their primary function following which post-rehab programme will play an important role in reminding the lungs to – inhale, exhale and supply a good amount of oxygen to the body through exercise,” he said.