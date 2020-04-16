Want to travel out of Mumbai for emergency? Here's how you can apply online for an emergency travel pass

What might some as a relief for some Mumbaikars during the COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police has decided to issue passes to those wish to travel outside Mumbai for emergency.

In an order issued by DCP Zone 7, Mumbai Police states that person wishes undertake emergency travel will have to fill in an application for on https://mumbaipolice.gov.in. While filling the form one will need to put in his details and reason for travelling. The order also said for any queries one can call on Mumbai Police's Emergency Travel Desk number +91 7738518130.

Meanwhile, people who want to travel out of Maharashtra for emergency can apply for an emergency travel pass by mailing their application on covid19mpass@gmail.com. In case of any queries regarding the travel pass, one can call 022 22021680.