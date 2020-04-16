Want to travel out of Mumbai for emergency? Here's how you can apply online for an emergency travel pass

What might some as a relief for some Mumbaikars during the COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police has decided to issue passes to those wish to travel outside Mumbai for emergency.
In an order issued by DCP Zone 7, Mumbai Police states that person wishes undertake emergency travel will have to fill in an application for on https://mumbaipolice.gov.in. While filling the form one will need to put in his details and reason for travelling. The order also said for any queries one can call on Mumbai Police's Emergency Travel Desk number +91 7738518130.
Meanwhile, people who want to travel out of Maharashtra for emergency can apply for an emergency travel pass by mailing their application on covid19mpass@gmail.com. In case of any queries regarding the travel pass, one can call 022 22021680.
Earlier, Special Inspector General of Police (Spl IGP) Milind Bharambe directed all police units to issue inter-district travel passes to citizens who are in need. The order also directed officials not to intercept vehicles transporting commodities and ensuring their smooth movement.
With the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended lockdown till May 3. PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.
