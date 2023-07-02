Want To Support PM In Taking India Forward: Ajit Pawar | ANI

Ajit Pawar, the former Leader of Opposition, on July 2, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. He addressed the media following his oath-taking ceremony and said that the decision was taken with nearly all MLAs of NCP. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the betterment of India and that they joined government to extend their support by taking Maharashtra forward.

"We took a decision to come with the Shinde-Fadanvis government with almost all MLAs of NCP. We took oath and a few other ministers will be added in the next expansion. Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development," he said.

"The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," he said.

Ajit Pawar says they will contest polls with NCP name, symbol

"Several people will criticise now a bit. We don't give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision. Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. We have supported this government with NCP Party. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP only," he then added.

Invokes Nagaland's example when his move was questioned

He further stated that the NCP legislators in Nagaland went ahead with forming a government with BJP in the northeastern state. He also said that if they can join hands with Shiv Sena, they can join hands with the saffron party. "If we can go with BJP in Nagaland then why can't we go with BJP here also. We will do everything for the betterment of Maharashtra," Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said.

"Some MLAs could not be contacted as they are out of country but I spoke to all of them and they agreed with our decision," he said after extending support to the NDA government in Maharashtra.