Want to contest election? Plant 10 saplings before filing nomination, recommends Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar

In Maharashtra, if Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar has his way, it will become mandatory for an electoral candidate to declare at the time of filing their nomination that they have planted at least 10 trees in their constituency. This is Nimbalkar’s recommendation to combat global warming and climate change.

Further, he has suggested that legislators should be allowed to spend a certain amount from their funds for environmental conservation and protection.

“If you want to contest elections in the near future, you need to plant at least 10 trees in your constituency or you should not be able to apply,” Nimbalkar has suggested.

If the state government, in consultation with the Election Commission, accepts Nimbalkar’s recommendation, a nominee will have to fulfil this criterion in addition to others while filing their nomination and show documentation to this effect.

At present, a candidate must fill Form 2A for Lok Sabha elections and Form 2B for assembly polls and an affidavit in Form 26 which includes details of pending criminal cases, movable and immovable assets including foreign assets, liabilities, sources of income and educational qualification. In addition, the candidate has to submit a certified extract of electoral roll, a copy of their caste certificate (if the candidate claims to belong to SC/ST), the security deposit, oath and affirmation.

The meeting led by Nimbalkar also recommended that the state government should promote electric vehicles and encourage EV manufacturers. Parking for these should be made available in government, semi-government and private parking lots and the government should facilitate charging stations, it was suggested.

“We have seen a rise in the number of natural calamities in the state in the last few days. Therefore, if we want to avoid such a crisis in the future, we have to urgently plan and implement the measures. We need to increase the number of EVs we see in many places right now. We are starting this with MLAs. We are also considering whether they can be helped to get electric vehicles. The issue will be discussed in the coming winter session of the state legislature,” said Nimbalkar.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:31 PM IST