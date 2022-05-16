Want to ask Sena how many jobs they've provided to youth: Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday slammed Shiv Sena and asked how many jobs they have provided to youth and what they have done for farmers.

"I want to ask Shiv Sena how many jobs they've provided to youth, what they've done for farmers...BJP never gave stones in people's hands...If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive today, he would never have made you (Uddhav Thackeray) CM of Maharashtra," Rane was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes days after Mahrashtra CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a public rally at the BKC ground in Mumbai on May 14.

He reiterated that the Sena's Hindutva was in the heart and not by merely wearing saffron caps or threatening others, for us, Hindutva "is Ram in our mouths and 'kaam' (employment) in the hands".

Sounding the bugle for elections to the Mumbai municipal corporation and several other civic bodies in the state which are due this year, Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP and said the attempts to "separate Mumbai" from the state will never succeed.

Dwelling on issues of the high inflation or unemployment, the CM and Shiv Sena President said "first they should talk about the price hike" before questioning others' Hindutva and diverting to loudspeakers (in mosques' or Hanuman Chalisa, both recently raised by Raj Thackeray and the MP-MLA couple of Navneet Kaur-Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.

Failing this, he cited the example of Sri Lanka "which is now in flames for the second timea by the people who are suffering there without food and livelihood".

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:46 PM IST