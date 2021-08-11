e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:53 PM IST

Want help for travel on Mumbai locals: 358 helpdesks set up at 53 railway stations - See photos

FPJ Web Desk
Help Desk at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station | Twitter/@Central_Railway

Help Desk at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station | Twitter/@Central_Railway

Help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities.

As Mumbai braces itself for reopening local train operations to fully vaccinated people in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a total of 358 help desks at 53 railway stations under its jurisdiction.

Moreover, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities.

The BMC has said that the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm.

"Help Desks to verify the eligibility to travel in local train have been provided at various station in coordination with State Government. Passengers are requested to avail this facility," the Central Railway announced via its official Twitter handle.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:53 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal