Want help for travel on Mumbai locals: 358 helpdesks set up at 53 railway stations - See photos

As Mumbai braces itself for reopening local train operations to fully vaccinated people in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a total of 358 help desks at 53 railway stations under its jurisdiction.

Moreover, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities.

The BMC has said that the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm.

"Help Desks to verify the eligibility to travel in local train have been provided at various station in coordination with State Government. Passengers are requested to avail this facility," the Central Railway announced via its official Twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:53 PM IST