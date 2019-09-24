Want change? You can now bank on BEST

Mumbai: Want change? Stop by the nearest BEST depot. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced it is reeling under a surplus — of change.

Citizens needing one-, two- and five-rupee coins and Rs 10 (coins and notes) and Rs 20 notes, can obtain these from their nearest BEST depot.

After bus fares were revised in July, with a minimum fare of Rs 5, the undertaking was successful in attracting over 10 lakh passengers than before, with citizens opting to travel by BEST, as opposed to sharing an auto or a taxi to their destination.

But this increase in ridership brought with it a bonanza of change. The BEST is now sitting on a mountain of change, which includes coins and notes of denomination of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and 10, as well as Rs 20 notes.

It has appealed to citizens to stop by its nearest bus depot and obtain change. “On the one hand, the BEST administration is appealing to the public to obtain change from its bus depots and on the other hand, conductors are upset when given a higher denomination note by passengers,” said a regular commuter.

Meanwhile, to stem the flow of change, the BEST has begun appealing to citizens to use its ‘Riddler app’ to buy tickets and renew bus passes.