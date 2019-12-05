Want better Assembly functioning, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: Newly-elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Nana Patole, on Wednesday said he wants to improve the functioning of the House by ensuring that the members get an opportunity to ask their questions.

The senior Congress MLA, who was elected to the post unopposed on Sunday after the BJP withdrew its candidate, was talking to reporters here.

Replying to a query that a lot of time of the House is wasted due to chaos, Patole said, "Just the day before yesterday, I held a meeting with Legislative Assembly officials, including the secretary and the deputy secretary, to discuss the smooth functioning of the House."

"People's representatives want to raise issues concerning their respective constituencies, but they do not get an opportunity to ask their questions in the House. If they get an opportunity to raise questions, then the House will automatically run smoothly," he added.