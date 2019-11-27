Want Ajit Pawar to stay in NCP's fold, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said that the party leaders want Ajit Pawar, who had shaken hands with the BJP and sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, to stay in NCP's fold.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence, Bhujbal said, "Everyone, all the MLAs, want Ajit Pawar to come back to the NCP. We requested the party leadership and also insisted Ajit Pawar to talk to Sharad Pawar. They have met but we don't know what they discussed in the meeting." Bhujbal said that discussions were also held by his party leaders on the future course of action of NCP which has entered into an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress to form government in the state.