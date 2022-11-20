Walkar murder effect: Interfaith wedding reception cancelled in Vasai after protests

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Vasai |

Vasai: With the purported outcry of ‘love jihad’ growing by the day after Shraddha Walkar’s murder, an interfaith couple had to cancel their wedding reception in Vasai after opposition from local organisations.

Walkar’s family resides in Vasai and this is also where she lived with her alleged killer Aaftab Amin Poonawala before moving to Delhi.

On Friday, a news channel editor tweeted a picture of the reception invite and linked it to the Walkar murder case using hashtags ‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Act Of Terrorism’. The wedding reception was to take place on Sunday evening at Vishwakarma Hall in Vasai West, a local police official said.

After the tweet went viral, local Hindu and Muslim organisations called the owner of the hall, Shirish Joshi, and asked him to cancel the event for the sake of peace in the area,theofficial said.The families of the couple on Saturday visited the Manikpur police station and informed them that the reception had been put on hold.

Joshi said that the cancellation was a mutual decision of both families. The woman, who is Hindu, is 29-year-old while her husband, a Muslim, is 32-year- old and both knew each other for the last 11 years, the official said. Members of both families supported their relationship and the couple had a registered marriage in a court on November 17. Around 200 guests were expected for the reception on Sunday, they told police.There is no so-called ‘love jihad’ angle to this case, the official said. However, Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil said that the subject has not reached the police.