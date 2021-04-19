Wajid Khan's wife moves Bombay HC, seeks protection of his properties for her and children

Wife of late music composer and singer Wajid Khan moved the Bombay High Court recently seeking permanent injunction against her brother-in-law Sajid Khan and mother-in-law, from claiming any share in her deceased husband's properties. The HC has ordered Sajid and his mother to respond to her plea.
A bench of Justice Gautam Patel was petitioned by Kamalrukh Khan, wife of Wajid, alleging that her in-laws might alienate her from the properties and act against the consent terms signed by her late husband.
According to Kamlarukh, the couple had signed consent terms in 2017, which was an undertaking to provide maintenance to her and their children. She claimed that her late husband had even consented to gift some immovable properties to her.
Kamalrukh, in her plea through advocate Bahraiz Irani alleged that her brother-in-law Sajid acted strange pursuant to her husband's death. She alleged that Sajid tried to block her from claiming any right in any of her husband's properties and had specifically instructed the bank staff of Wajid to ignore her (Kamalrukh) attempts to reach out to them.
She further alleged that Sajid has planned to change his name to Sajid-Wajid with a malafide motive to usurp all royalties and take advantage of the goodwill and contracts.
As an interim relief, she has urged the bench of Justice Patel to appoint either a court receiver or a curator, as per provisions of the Indian Succession Act, to take charge of the properties till the pendency of her probate petition.
On the other hand, Sajid and his mother has claimed that Wajid didn't wanted to give away any of his properties to his estranged wife and children. They claimed that the late singer had signed a "hibanama" in 2020, before he breathed his last, undertaking not to give anything to his wife and children.
The matter would be next heard on April 23.
