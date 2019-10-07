Wait for the creation, says MMRCL MD Ashwini Bhide

Mumbai: Facing flak from green activists, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday posted a video claiming it had planted 24,000 trees across the city, even as its MD Ashwini Bhide justified the "inevitable destruction", saying it paves the way for "new creation".

Bhide gave the insight on her official twitter handle: "Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable, but it also paves the way for new life and new creation."

MMRCL, the nodal agency for the proposed Colaba- Bandra-Seepz Metro, has defended felling of trees contending that the area of action was small. It has further claimed that some of the 24,000 trees planted by them are in degraded areas of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The rest were planted in Aarey Milk Colony.

These 24,000 geo-tagged trees comprise indigenous species like Behada, Kadamb and Karanj which will achieve a girth of 6 to 12 inches and a height of 12 to 15 feet, is claimed.

"We at #MMRC plant trees & build @MumbaiMetro3 also. We do need 2 cut trees at times 2 build better #infrastructure 2 suit city's present & future needs. But we can mitigate it by planting more trees.’’ The tweet was tagged to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.