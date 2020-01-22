Wadia hospital crisis: Solve disputes amicably; Bombay High Court

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla said, “We think you all should solve all these issues amicably now. Or its high time, just say goodbye to each other and part ways.”

The observation was made after government counsel Girish Godbole told the bench that the hospital's trust has been dragging feet over furnishing information pertaining to its expenditure.

Notably, the state had last week sought information pertaining to the expenses of the hospital along with charges of the equipment, how the hospital implemented the sixth pay commission and so on.

"We are seeking this information right from 2010 but the trust's president always refuses to furnish the same and suggests us to speak to our representatives, who are also the members of the board," Godbole submitted.

Irked over the submission, Justice Dharmadhikari said, "This is a typical attitude of the government. We fail to understand why the government agitates in such a manner, especially when someone's rights are concerned. Stop this blame game."

"Let us clarify, we have not given a clean chit to anyone of you be it the Wadia hospital or the BMC or the state," Justice Dharmadhikari remarked. The bench accordingly, ordered the hospital to provide all the information and records as sought by the government, by February 4.

The bench further said that whatever has happened till date in the hospital is only because of the 'blessings' of the BMC and the government. “Your inaction has proven to be a blessing for the hospital's irregularities.

Thus, we want to know from the state and the BMC if you seriously want the hospital to run or to shut it?” Justice Dharmadhikari observed.