Wadhawans enjoy Mahabaleshwar vacay; their staff donate salary to PM-CARES

Mumbai: There is a twist to the DHFL story. As 24 members of the Wadhawan family went to Mahabaleshwar for a joyride on April 9, all the DHFL employees on the same day donated one day's salary to the PM-CARES fund that PM Narendra Modi had set up to donate for the fight against the Coronavirus.San jay

Wadhawan family members along with others were detained by civic officials on Thursday from their Diwan Villa farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300 km from Mumbai. Though lockdown is in force, all the 24 persons had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars.

R Subramaniakumar, the RBI appointed Administrator of DHFL said,''DHFL cares about the health and well being of citizens and through this contribution, we support the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. This contribution to PM-CARES fund is to commend exemplary efforts of the government, healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, police force who are working to fight the pandemic.''