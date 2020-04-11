Wadhawans enjoy Mahabaleshwar vacay; their staff donate salary to PM-CARES

Mumbai: There is a twist to the DHFL story. As 24 members of the Wadhawan family went to Mahabaleshwar for a joyride on April 9, all the DHFL employees on the same day donated one day's salary to the PM-CARES fund that PM Narendra Modi had set up to donate for the fight against the Coronavirus.San jay
Wadhawan family members along with others were detained by civic officials on Thursday from their Diwan Villa farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300 km from Mumbai. Though lockdown is in force, all the 24 persons had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars.
R Subramaniakumar, the RBI appointed Administrator of DHFL said,''DHFL cares about the health and well being of citizens and through this contribution, we support the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. This contribution to PM-CARES fund is to commend exemplary efforts of the government, healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, police force who are working to fight the pandemic.''
He further went on to add DHFL remains committed to supporting India's response to the Covid-19 challenge and will continue to build up its support till the challenge is overcome.
On Friday, an offense has been registered against DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others, including their family members, for travelling to a hill station in violation of prohibitory orders during the coronavirus lockdown. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were joined by their family members in a Khandala guest house however worried about getting caught , they tried to move from a private Khandala hotel to Mahabaleshwar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)