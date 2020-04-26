Wadhavan hill foray: IPS officer exceeded his brief

Deshmukh said Gupta’s admission is a befitting reply to the BJP which had alleged that Gupta had issued the letter under duress. The report further said that although the government has accepted Gupta’s submission, it should ask him to be extra careful in the future and check the background of his benefactors before helping them.

The second part of report has dwelt at length upon the previous dealings, if any, between Gupta and the Wadhawans.

The committee has also recommended that the government needs to conduct a forensic investigation into whether there was a mala fide intention in giving the letter. Moreover, the committee has suggested that the government should ask a competent investigation agency to probe these allegations.

Home Department officers hinted that Gupta may be asked to resume duties after a stern warning. Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday took custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan from Satara police.

Both brothers are named as accused in the CBI's FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. The brothers and 21 others were placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar on April 23.

Deshmukh said he had written to the CBI and the ED that the 15-day quarantine of Wadhawan brothers would be over on April 17 and the CBI should take their custody. ‘‘Almost after nine days, the CBI has finally taken their custody,’’ he noted.