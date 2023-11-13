Wadettiwar Demands Security Beef-Up After Threats On Mobile | ANI

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has written to the chief minister and home minister demanding increased security cover following his latest spat with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Wadettiwar is currently provided with ‘Y+’ security cover under which he gets three constables and a police vehicle. The Congress leader has demanded an increase in his security cover after receiving threatening phone calls.

Public spat between Maratha and OBC leaders

The political atmosphere in the state has been vitiated due to a public spat between Maratha and OBC leaders. Wadettiwar, an OBC, last week objected to Jarange-Patil’s demand to give ‘Kunbi’ caste certificate to all Marathas in the state, calling it “injustice” to the 372 sub-castes that fall under the OBC category.

Wadettiwar’s remarks evoked a sharp response from Jarange-Patil, who accused OBC leaders of having no compassion for the plight of the economically backward sections among the Marathas.

On Monday, while confirming that he had written to the chief minister and home minister, Wadettiwar did not reveal the nature of threats he had received or the details he had shared with the authorities.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, the Congress leader blamed the government for not doing anything for the OBC communities. “All the issues of the OBC community have remained unresolved in the tenure of the Shinde government. They only want OBC votes and don’t want to do anything because the community is not politically united,” he said.

The leader of opposition also took potshots at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s recent trip to Delhi. “Ajit Pawar is unhappy in the alliance and I heard from reliable sources that he complained against Eknath Shinde to the BJP bosses in Delhi,” he said.