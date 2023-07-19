Vulnerable Mumbaikars Suffer As Road Accidents, Waterlogging, And Faulty Signals Bring Traffic To A Standstill

Twitter

During Wednesday's relentless rainfall, the roads in the city bore witness to an unfortunate sight. Mumbai's traffic came to a standstill as a result of a couple of road accidents, waterlogging, potholes, faulty signals, and low visibility. This dire situation worsened for Mumbaikars, who were already vulnerable due to the delays and cancellations of local trains, as well as the unavailability of taxis and auto rickshaws.

Commuters complain of auto, taxi refusals

Commuters complained about taxis and auto rickshaws outside railway stations refusing to take them to their destinations, instead opting for long-distance rides. Amruta Shankar, a resident of Bhandup, expressed her frustration, recounting how she and her 10-year-old child were left stranded in the rain despite carrying umbrellas. "Not one auto took us home. We were both getting soaked in the rain. They were prioritizing people who wanted to travel long distances," she lamented. Similar experiences were shared by pedestrians outside various railway stations in the city, including Ghatkopar, Andheri, Malad, Kanjur Marg, Vikhroli, Dadar, Nagpada, Byculla, and Bandra.

Traffic congestion was reported at several locations, including Jogeshwari service road, Kandivali Link Road, Nehru Road in Santacruz East, Khar subway, LBS Road from Bhandup to Ghatkopar, Hill Road near Lucky Hotel in Bandra, Western Express Highway from Bandra to Goregaon, Eastern Express Highway from Airoli Bridge to Bhandup LBS, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and Eastern Freeway towards CST. The slow movement of traffic was primarily caused by heavy rains, waterlogging, and inadequate traffic management.

Low visibility leads to slow traffic movement

Motorists faced challenges with low visibility on the Eastern Freeway, leading to slow-moving vehicles and traffic backlogs. The Freeway also experienced waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion on the Service Road from Chembur to Bhaktipark. Several vehicles broke down due to water entering their engines, exacerbating the traffic standstill.

At Khar subway, a faulty signal caused traffic to pile up. The signal would turn green for only 30 seconds before turning off, leaving motorists confused and unable to proceed. Traffic remained at a standstill until a police officer manually managed the signal. A similar situation occurred at Shreyas Signal near Shreyas Talkies in Ghatkopar West, where the signal remained on the green light in all directions, leading to chaos.

Motorists on Link Road in Kandivali West complained about illegal parking and double parking, which blocked a portion of the road. Near Laljipada Signal, traffic moved bumper to bumper due to narrow roads caused by illegal double parking.

On the road leading to Hill Road from Bandra station, vehicles were stranded for over an hour due to autos and buses blocking the road while ferrying passengers. Traffic officials acknowledged that these vehicles were the cause of the chaos.

Vehicle breakdowns intensify traffic pains

Two cars broke down near Pump House in Andheri, resulting in hours-long traffic until the authorities cleared the vehicles. Prior to the authorities' arrival, people took it upon themselves to manage the traffic.

At Western Express Highway near Andheri flyover, a truck breakdown caused traffic to extend up to the JVLR flyover in the southbound direction. An overturned bus near Bandra at WEH, facing SV Road, and another breakdown near Paneri junction in Dadar further contributed to traffic standstills.

Traffic on Turner Road in Bandra was also affected when a tree fell on Tuesday night, impeding movement in both the south and northbound lanes.

Outside Mumbai's limits, vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway experienced a massive traffic jam due to waterlogging. Those entering Mumbai via Dahisar Toll Naka encountered knee-level waterlogging, leading to slowed traffic extending onto the Western Express Highway.

Read Also IMD Issues Orange Alert As Rain Lashes Parts Of Mumbai; Citizens Share Pics On Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)