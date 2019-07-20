Voting for Aurangabad-Jalna Legislative Council seat on August 19

Mumbai: The Election Commission has announced biennial election programme of Maharashtra Legislative Council for Aurangabad-Jalna Local Authority constituency.

The polling will be held on August 19 and counting of votes will be on August 22. The term of sitting member of legislative council from this constituency Subhash Zambad is ending on August 29.

Zambad is the Congress leader who contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The notification will be issued on July 25 and the last date of nomination will be August 1. The EC has also made it clear that the model code of conduct in Aurangabad and Jalna will come into immediate.