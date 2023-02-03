Vodafone Idea users in Mumbai face network issues; service down since two hours

e-Paper Get App
While responding to the complaints, a VI customer care official said that the engineers are working on rectifying the issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Vodafone Idea | File Photo
The Vodafone Idea(VI) network is reportedly down in parts of Mumbai due to which calling and internet services have been suspended for the past two hours.

Following the outage, several VI users took to Twitter to complain.

The outage was reportedly caused due to a major fibre cut at Prabhadevi.

While responding to the complaints, VI customer care officials said that their engineers are working on rectifying the issue.

