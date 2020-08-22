Vocalis healthcare initiative to aid fight against COVID-19 launched in Mumbai

In yet another step towards beating the Coronavirus, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Guardian Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh today launched the Vocalis healthcare initiative to make voice biomarkers available at the NESCO jumbo facility in Goregaon.

Two leading companies working in the field of Voice Biomarkers have merged to form VocalisHealth.

VocalisHealth has tied up with leading institutions like Mayo Clinic to develop Voice Biomarkers for early detection of chronic diseases of lung, heart and brain.

In India, VocalisHealth has tied up with Innovant Healthcare founded by Healthcare veteran Mr. Riyaz Desai to bring this path-breaking technology to the country.

The CEO of VocalisHealth is Mr Tal Wenderow, the inventor of robots that perform angioplasties. Dr Shady Hasan, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of the company, is an accomplished name in the field of medical science.

Innovations and cutting edge technology will help Mumbai take the fight against the coronavirus to a higher level and ensure quicker diagnosis and recovery for COVID patients in the city.