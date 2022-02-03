Visuals, stories, performances – Lilavatibai Podar’s Virtual Annual Days had it all!

The faculty at Lilavatibai Podar had organised the Annual Day this year with virtual events and fests for students and teachers. With events like Crescendo, Zenith, Gizmo Geeks and Teach.erat.hon which saw student-teacher participation exceed over 50000 cumulatively, in-house performance of stories with twists.







Grades 1,2 and 3 presented Nature’s Voice - a story with the message of togetherness and coexistence with visuals of natural habitats, unicorns and magicians with evil intentions weaving a tale culminating in a grand finale.



‘When you want something desperately, the entire universe conspires for you to achieve it’ That was the essence of the play Homecoming adapted from Annie, an American musical and performed by the students of Grades 4 and 5.





The secondary section’s offering was mostly about vocals.





Among the notable personalities who attended the virtual event were Dr. Swati Popat Vats -founder Director of Podar Jumbo Kids, Podar Institute of Education and President of Podar Education Network, Dale Edwards – India Head for the Academic Team for English Language at Trinity College, Brian Tellis – a well-known media and radio personality and Rakesh Anand Bakshi – a well-known author and media figure whose latest book chronicled the life of his father, Bollywood lyricist Anand Bakshi.



Mrs. Sheila Alexander, Principal of Lilavati Podar says, “We don’t think about what cannot be done, rather we think about how we can accomplish what the world thinks is impossible – and we get it done!”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:09 PM IST