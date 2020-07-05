Visit every COVID hospital, TMC Commissioner tells juniors

The Thane Municipal Commissioner, Vipin Sharma has asked each and every Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) to visit all the COVID-19 hospitals in their wards instead of coming to office.

According to civic official's, this initiative was taken by the commissioner to curb the irregularities and complaints against the hospitals. The officers from TMC have complied with the commissioner order. Reportedly, after taking charge as TMC chief, Vipin Sharma, along with officers has visited each and every ward of Thane city. He also kept an eye on the cleaning of nullahs, public toilets and vegetable market etc. He spoke to the locals and asked them about corona related prevention and measures.

AMC and DMC from TMC have been visiting the COVID-19 hospitals since the last two days and have spoken to COVID-19 patients about their problems. They also inquired about how many patients were on ventilators and oxygen? What kind of treatment is being given to patients by the hospitals? All these points are mentioned in their daily reports that is sent to the commissioner, who looks into all these reports on the same day.

According to Vipin Sharma, due to the officer’s visit to the COVID-19 hospitals, irregularities and overcharging activities will be controlled.

It is notable that during the tenure of ex-commissioner Vijay Singhal, the patients admitted into hospital after being fearing of virus, this incident came to light earlier. Following which, TMC had imposed the penalty of RS 16 lakh over two hospital in the city while, there were 15 privates hospitals, one government run hospital and one TMC run hospital, total 17 hospital set up in Thane. Around,1663 beds are set up in all these hospitals.