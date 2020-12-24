Virus strain: Civic bodies to trace 349 travellers from UK

In view of the new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK, the local administration in Thane district has drawn up a list of 349 people who have travelled from the European country in the last one month, an official said on Thursday.

The administration is in the process of identifying and tracing people who have travelled from the UK since November 25, the official said.

Of the 349 travellers, 55 have come to Kalyan taluka from the UK and the process is underway to track them down, said Madhuri Phophle, PRO of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

The civic commissioner has also appealed to citizens to intimate the civic corporation about such travellers, the official said.

According to sources from the Thane Municipal corporation, the civic body has received a list of 134 persons, of which 72 have been traced.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has received a list of travellers and around 50 to 60 may be from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious.