Virar: MHADA’s affordable homes become unaffordable

In what can be seen as a rare occurrence, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recent lottery draw under its Konkan Board did not get response for almost half of the homes on the block.

Virar becomes least preferred area

Of the 4,654 homes available, 2,066 flats at Virar did not get even a single application. In this edition’s lottery, 2,435 tenements were available in Virar under the various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and First Come First Serve Basis, as well as in open category. However, only 369 applications were received, making it the least preferred area.

Observers said it could be because the homebuyers cannot be tricked into purchasing higher priced flats under the label of “affordable homes”. The home buyers are of the view that the flats priced by Konkan Board are either at par or higher than the existing market rate of the Bolinj area.

Flats available at same or cheaper price from private sellers

MHADA priced its 1BHK home of 330 sqft in the Low Income Group category at Rs23.28 lakh. This means a price of roughly Rs7,050 per sqft. In Virar itself, there are 1BHK homes available for the same price or even cheaper at Rs6,300 per sqft, thereby making it less lucrative for the applicants.

In the same locality, a bigger home of 676 sqft under the Middle Income Group was cheaper than the LIG homes. It was priced at Rs41.81 lakh, which works out to be nearly Rs6,200 per sqft.

MHADA's affordable homes become unaffordable

As is the norm, the unsold housing inventory would be made available to the public in the next edition of the lottery draw. Will the prices be revised to attract applicants? Looks unlikely, as by next year the inflation will drive the real estate prices higher, making MHADA’s homes seem somewhat affordable.