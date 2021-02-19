Virar: Man injured in acid attack

A 27-year-old man was critically injured when two persons threw acid on him in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Ritesh Kadam, a gym owner, was returning home from work on Wednesday when the attack took place, an official said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital According to the police, one of the accused suspected that Kadam was having an affair with his wife, who used to work out at the latter's gym.

An offence under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against the two accused who have been identified but not arrested as yet, the official added.