Virar: Cops reunite elderly woman with family via WhatsApp

Thanks to alertness shown by a citizen, followed by an extensive social media campaign by a dedicated team of police personnel from the Arnala coastal police station in Virar, a senior citizen was reunited with her daughter within six hours on Tuesday.

An alert citizen, Gajanan Anant Meher from Navapur Naka, informed the police about the presence of an elderly woman who seems to have lost her way. A team led by Assistant Police Inspector B.B.Mhusle immediately reached the spot. The senior citizen identified herself as Subhadra Arjun Mhaske but when asked about her whereabouts, she had no memory of her home and couldn’t say anything.

The officials then brought the Aaji (granny) to the police station and launched an extensive social media campaign by circulating her photograph and details on networking sites, especially in local WhatsApp groups. They also flashed wireless messages across the region.

The efforts bore fruit, when one of the WhatsApp messages reached the daughter of the lost senior citizen. She immediately established contact with the police. After verifications, the police handed over Aaji’s custody to her daughter and sent her off with a smile of satisfaction.

The police team consisted of API- B.B- Mhusle, PSI Tushar Malode, police personnel Gahile, Avtaar, Rathod, Patil, and woman constable Durg.