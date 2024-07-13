Virar Accident: 57-Yr-Old School Teacher Dies After Falling Off Scooter Due To Potholes At Jakat Naka

Representative Photo |

Virar: A 57-year-old teacher, Teressa Lopez, tragically died on Thursday after falling off her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole-ridden patch at Jakat Naka in Virar West. The incident occurred in the morning as she was heading to her school. Lopez, a resident of the Agashi neighbourhood in Virar West, succumbed to her injuries later that day.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an eyewitness, John Parera reported that Lopez lost her balance and fell when her Activa scooter hit a pothole at the foot of the bridge connecting Virar East and Virar West. Unfortunately, Lopez was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries upon hitting the road.

Passersby, including commuters and shopkeepers, reportedly rushed her to the civic-run Bolinj General Hospital in Virar and notified the Arnala Sagri police station. The police arrived, conducted a panchnama and registered an accidental death report.

Parera, who is also the Palghar district head of the Aam Aadmi Party, highlighted the dangerous condition of the road while speaking to HT, stating, "The entire stretch is filled with potholes, and someone or the other keeps losing their life at this junction time and again."

He blamed the road contractor for these recurring fatalities, noting the contractor's continued lack of accountability. The police have stated that they will investigate the contractor's potential negligence in causing the accident.

Frequent Deaths Due To Potholes In MBVV Region

Pothole-related deaths are, unfortunately, not uncommon in the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar region. In August 2023, a 27-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after the vehicle hit a pothole in Bapane, causing her to fall and sustain severe head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries a week later in a private hospital. Following an investigation, the Naigaon police booked the road contractor for causing death due to negligence.

In April 2024, a similar incident occurred when a 64-year-old woman riding pillion fell from a bike after it hit a pothole, leading to grievous head injuries that proved fatal. The police registered a case of accidental death.

The Jakat Naka junction has been the site of multiple fatal accidents. In April, a speeding water tanker collided with a motorcycle at this junction, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman who was riding pillion. The Arnala police arrested the tanker’s driver following the incident.